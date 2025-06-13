VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.7%

VRSN stock opened at $281.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.89 and a 200-day moving average of $236.36. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.77. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $288.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,769.95. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $558,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,772 shares in the company, valued at $151,585,364.16. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,769 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

