Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $122.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.69.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

