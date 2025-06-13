Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $10,792,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,098,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,613,460.88. The trade was a 6.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 881,645 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,968 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 550,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 318,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

