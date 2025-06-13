Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,876,000. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.07, for a total value of $103,333.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,213,541.18. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 898,990 shares of company stock worth $148,835,332. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE ARES opened at $170.46 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

