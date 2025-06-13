Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,459 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,293,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,467,000 after acquiring an additional 146,848 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,222,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,998,000 after purchasing an additional 213,531 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,912,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,243,000 after purchasing an additional 386,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

