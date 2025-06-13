Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,656,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $94.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

