Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,328 Shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 4.10% of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.