Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 937 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 1.3%

Aflac stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.