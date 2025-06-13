Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.