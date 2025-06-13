Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $131.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

