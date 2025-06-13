Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 641,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,979,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,807,000.

FPEI stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

