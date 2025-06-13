Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.