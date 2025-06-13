Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.98.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $486.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

