Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

