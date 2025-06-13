Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

