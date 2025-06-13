Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DJD stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

