Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

