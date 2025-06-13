Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,154 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,010,000. Gray Foundation lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 164,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 127,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

