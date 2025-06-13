Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

