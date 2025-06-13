Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $750,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4%

MBB stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.