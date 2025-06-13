Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $165.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

