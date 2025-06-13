Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

