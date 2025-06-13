Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

