Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

