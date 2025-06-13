Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 82,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

