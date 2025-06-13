Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

