Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

