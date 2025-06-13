Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

