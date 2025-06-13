Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,879,000 after acquiring an additional 537,412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 181,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after acquiring an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,804,000 after buying an additional 183,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,579,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,759,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3156 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.