Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 3,428 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 247,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

