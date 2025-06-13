Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 755 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $21,774,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4%

KMI stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

