Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,787,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

