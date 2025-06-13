Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 11,835 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in ON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in ON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 233,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Stock Performance
NYSE:ONON opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.