Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 11,835 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ON alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in ON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in ON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 233,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ONON. HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.