Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

UNP opened at $225.30 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

