Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Lincoln National by 20,127.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 315,398 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

