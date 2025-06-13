Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 203,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

