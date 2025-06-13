Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,719,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 297,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $927.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

