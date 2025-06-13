Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 714.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $33.28 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Stories

