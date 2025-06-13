Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

TIP opened at $108.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.