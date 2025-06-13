Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,527 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.