Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for VERA

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.13. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,948,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 197,014 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

