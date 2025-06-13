Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 3,875.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEGZY opened at $7.51 on Friday. WEG has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

WEG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0142 per share. This is a boost from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. WEG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.