William Blair Forecasts AAON’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for AAON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. AAON has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,714.80. This trade represents a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,975 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $420,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $925,735.50. This represents a 31.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AAON by 652.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

