WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 677.8% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised WuXi Biologics (Cayman) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.
