Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 618 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 969.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.34 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $83.68.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

