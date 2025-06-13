Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

