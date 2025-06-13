Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HP alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HP by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $229,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.72 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.