Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Corpay by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Corpay by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
CPAY stock opened at $350.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.57 and a 200-day moving average of $347.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 target price (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.07.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
