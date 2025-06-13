Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,630,000.

SAP stock opened at $301.78 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $186.50 and a 1-year high of $311.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.84.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

