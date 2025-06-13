Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after purchasing an additional 637,643 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,498,000 after purchasing an additional 322,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.